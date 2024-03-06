Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade, Parafest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

The annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is this weekend. Find details and more events happening here:

Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m.

Corktown in Detroit

This annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in Detroit includes a family fun zone, entertainment, snccks and drinks, and more along Michigan Avenue. Get there early to secure a viewing spot or participate in the Corktown Races.

The parade route is on Michigan between Sixth and 14th streets.

Learn more here.

Pawtographs Parafest

Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10

Wyndham Garden in Ann Arbor

The fifth Pawtographs Parafest will raise money for the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Speakers at the March 8 and 9 event include Heather Taddy from "Paranormal State," Dustin Pari from "Ghost Hunters," Barry Fitzgerald from "Ghost Hunters International," and more.

Tickets for Pawtographs Parafest are $85.

Buy tickets here.

Glass Blossom & Bloom

Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Glass Academy in Dearborn

See glassblowing demonstrations and even buy works of art to take home.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Maple Sugaring Through the Ages

Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Oakwood Metropark in New Boston

See the methods used to collect maple sap and learn how the maple tree helped sustain early Americans at one of many maple sugaring events this March.

Several Metropark locations are hosting events about syrup that give you a behind-the-scenes look at how syrup is made and a chance to try that syrup.

Tickets are $4 per child and $6 per adult. Children 2 and younger are free. Register here.

"We Thrive" screening

Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

Makeshift Gallery in Ann Arbor

This documentary tells the stories through music and entertainment.

Tickets are $10.

Learn more here.