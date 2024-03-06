Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade, Parafest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
The annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is this weekend. Find details and more events happening here:
Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade
- Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m.
- Corktown in Detroit
This annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in Detroit includes a family fun zone, entertainment, snccks and drinks, and more along Michigan Avenue. Get there early to secure a viewing spot or participate in the Corktown Races.
The parade route is on Michigan between Sixth and 14th streets.
Pawtographs Parafest
- Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10
- Wyndham Garden in Ann Arbor
The fifth Pawtographs Parafest will raise money for the Humane Society of Huron Valley.
Speakers at the March 8 and 9 event include Heather Taddy from "Paranormal State," Dustin Pari from "Ghost Hunters," Barry Fitzgerald from "Ghost Hunters International," and more.
Tickets for Pawtographs Parafest are $85.
Glass Blossom & Bloom
- Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Glass Academy in Dearborn
See glassblowing demonstrations and even buy works of art to take home.
Entry is free.
Maple Sugaring Through the Ages
- Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Oakwood Metropark in New Boston
See the methods used to collect maple sap and learn how the maple tree helped sustain early Americans at one of many maple sugaring events this March.
Several Metropark locations are hosting events about syrup that give you a behind-the-scenes look at how syrup is made and a chance to try that syrup.
Tickets are $4 per child and $6 per adult. Children 2 and younger are free. Register here.
"We Thrive" screening
- Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
- Makeshift Gallery in Ann Arbor
This documentary tells the stories through music and entertainment.
Tickets are $10.