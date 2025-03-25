Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his State of the City address on Tuesday evening.

The outgoing mayor will speak from the new Hudson's Detroit building, where he will give his last annual speech about the city and its future plans.

This year will be the outgoing mayor's final speech to residents as he steps down for a run for governor of Michigan. Duggan took over as mayor in 2014 and has given several speeches around his accomplishments and vision for the city.

Now in his last year, Duggan will likely reflect on the growth of the city during his tenure and spotlight some of the achievements during his administration.

That will include some of the major commercial developments that have taken place - including the replacement for the old Hudson's building overseen by Bedrock and Detroit's newest addition to the skyline.

How to Watch:

The speech is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

FOX 2 will stream the event in the liveplayer above.