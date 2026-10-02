Detroit suspect claiming self-defense in deadly mass shooting on city's east side

The Brief Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy named the suspect accused of a mass shooting at a Detroit after-hours club inside a residence. Christopher Rafael Gouch is charged in the shooting that killed three and wounded four.



A man accused of shooting seven people at an after-hours party and killing three of them is claiming he acted in self-defense.

The prosecution says this was premeditated murder.

Charges against Christopher Gouch

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Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Gouch was in court Friday, charged with:

Three counts of first-degree murder

Four counts of assault with intent to murder

Investigators say it all started when some women were fighting over a misplaced cell phone at an after-hours party on Prest Street on Detroit’s west side Sunday morning.

The fight led to gunfire.

Gouch, a CPL holder, allegedly shot and killed three men, including Ansley Harris and Donahvan Gray. Police say he shot four additional people, who all survived. Gouch’s defense attorney says his client acted in self-defense, claiming the defendant was trying to prevent someone from getting jumped and that he then got jumped.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 talked to a local defense attorney who is not involved with the case about the self-defense argument.

"Generally speaking, it doesn’t matter that if there’s one person or seven people. If those people are putting you in immediate harm of death, serious bodily injury or sexual assault, you have a right to defend yourself by use of deadly force," said attorney Neal Brand.

"It’s a strategical gamble because you always have to remember when you claim self-defense, you are admitting to the underlying accusation. He’s admitting, yes, I shot my gun, and now he has to explain why. And normally that means that the defendant is going to testify. Doesn’t always mean that, but usually it means that," said Brand.

What's next:

Friday in court, the judge said they would discuss the issue of self-defense at a later date. He remanded Christopher Gouch to the Wayne County Jail.

His probable cause hearing is set for October 9.

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