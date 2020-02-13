Detroit Symphony Orchestra teaming up with Wu-Tang Clan for film-concert experience

article

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with the Wu-Tang Clan for a unique event this spring.

The WuTang Experience will be on Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m. at Detroit's Orchestra Hall.

The DSO, Wu-Tang producer and rapper RZA, and members of Wu-Tang Clan will perform on stage together in a first-of-its-kind concert.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: Rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs during the 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Celebration at ACL Live on October 07, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

More than 25 years ago, Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop forever, bursting onto the music scene with the release of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Wu-Tang Clan and the DSO will perform a live score of their debut album to the classic martial arts film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin in Orchestra Hall.

A limited number of tickets will be sold during a VIP presale on Wednesday, Feb. 19 beginning at 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the DSO's artistic and educational programs.