Detroit teen charged with sex assaults of 2 women, amid series of alleged criminal incidents

A 17-year-old Detroit teenager is in under arrest accused of sexually assaulting two women amid an alleged crime spree. Jaden Jones is facing charges in four separate cases in just two days.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy calls his actions frightening.

"The evidence in these cases are very alarming," Worthy said. "The defendant's alleged actions are frightening, and the violence, escalating."

Police say on the morning of August 4 he sexually assaulted a 41-year-old woman in the 20200 block of Grand River.

Just one hour later, he allegedly made sexual remarks to a 36-year-old woman and fired a gunshot at her when she told him to leave in the 15700 block of Pierson Street. Fortunately, he missed.

The next day, police say Jones robbed a 67-year-old woman at gunpoint as she was walking down the street, and then allegedly touched her buttocks on Verne near Westmoreland.



One hour later, Jones allegedly robbed a 43-year-old acquaintance at gunpoint, and then sexually assaulted her in a park in the 16600 block of Lahser Road.

Jones has been given a $2 million bond.

