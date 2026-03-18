9 hospitalized after fiery crash in Canton Township involving semi-truck

The Brief Nine people were hospitalized, including four cops after a fiery crash in Canton Township on Wednesday. The crash involving a semi-truck that caught fire after the impact. It happened on Ford Road near Haggerty



Nine people were hospitalized after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck in Canton Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Five of the victims had been trapped in the vehicle that struck the semi-truck, while the other four were police officers that rescued them.

What we know:

The crash happened in the early afternoon on March 18 after a fiery wreck near the intersection of Haggerty and Ford Road in Canton Township.

Police officers rushed to the scene after a passenger vehicle struck a semi-truck near the intersection, which is located near I-275.

The wreck blocked travel for hours.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the crash happened.

The circumstances are being investigated by Canton Township police.

It's unclear how long it will take to get access to Ford Road restored.

Photo via MDOT camera.

Fire trucks were spotted near the scene, along with plumes of smoke. The transportation department said exit ramps were blocked at northbound I-275 at Ford Road.

Photo via MDOT camera.