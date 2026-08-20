Detroit teen found shot on Fielding, police investigating

The Brief A teen boy is in the hospital after being shot on Detroit's west side Thursday evening. The teen is expected to be okay. Detroit police say an investigation is ongoing.



A teen in Detroit is in the hospital Thursday night after being shot on the city's west side.

What we know:

Detroit police say the shooting happened on the 7300 block of Fielding at around 6:15 p.m., where they say a teen boy was shot and was taken to a hospital where he is expected to be okay.

What we don't know:

As of Friday evening, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that can help, you can contact Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or 1-800-SpeakUp.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.