Detroit teen found shot on Fielding, police investigating
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen in Detroit is in the hospital Thursday night after being shot on the city's west side.
What we know:
Detroit police say the shooting happened on the 7300 block of Fielding at around 6:15 p.m., where they say a teen boy was shot and was taken to a hospital where he is expected to be okay.
What we don't know:
As of Friday evening, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.
An investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
If you have any information that can help, you can contact Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or 1-800-SpeakUp.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police in this report.