Detroit turns Earth Day into week-long cleanup event

Thursday, April 22 is Earth Day but the city of Detroit is taking it a step further with a full week of events.

Starting on Saturday the Detroit River Coalition is inviting residents to participate in a week of cleanup events along the Detroit River.

The goal is to increase your impact on keep our riverfront clean and beautiful. Volunteers can win prizes just for participating with a grand prize of a Detroit Arrow Bicycle from Shinola Detroit.

To participate, head to www.detroitrivercoalition.com/

