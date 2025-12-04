Michigan Big Boy locations brings back retro prices on menu classics for holidays

article

Big Boy restaurants are diving into the holiday season by bringing back classic menu items with throwback prices.

Dig deeper:

A Very Big Boy Holiday promises "A Taste of Home" with prices under $5 in a nod to the nostalgia of the celebrated brand. The promotion will run weekdays only Monday to Friday, for the entire month of December at participating Michigan locations.

"A Very Big Boy Holiday was designed to honor the past and celebrate the present by sharing a meal, part of the little traditions that have connected families for decades," said the press release. "The celebration emphasizes heritage, community, and the enduring joy of returning to a place that feels like home."

Menu items:

Breakfast

Classic Blockbuster Breakfast: Two farm-fresh eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links with hash browns or fresh fruit and toast, hotcakes or biscuits. $4.99

Original Hotcakes: Vanilla hotcakes with butter and syrup. $3.49

Malted Waffle: Served with butter and syrup, dusted with powdered sugar. $2.99

Lunch/Dinner

Big Boy®: The double-decker hamburger that launched a legacy with American cheese, shredded lettuce and Big Boy’s signature sauce on a sesame seed bun, served with fries. $4.99

Slim Jim®: Lean ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, and special sauce on a pressed and grilled Slim Jim roll with fries. $4.49

Pasta Dinner: Choice of marinara or meat sauce over spaghetti with a grilled garlic roll and soup or salad. $4.99

Fried Shrimp: Ten breaded shrimp served with fries, cornbread, coleslaw, and shrimp sauce. $6.99

Desserts

Hot Fudge Cake: The unmistakable Classic chocolate hot fudge cake with house-made, real vanilla ice cream, Big Boy hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry. $2.49

Slice of Pie: Flavors include French silk, banana cream, cherry, apple, pumpkin, and coconut cream. $2.99

Rooted in nearly 90 years of American dining history, Big Boy first began in 1936, when founder Bob Wian opened a 10-seat diner in Glendale, California.

It was inside Wian's pantry that the original Big Boy double-decker burger was created, impacting family dining across the country.

"Big Boy’s legacy remains centered on connection," said the release. "Families still gather in booths, celebrate milestones, share slices of pie, and enjoy dishes handmade with the same care and craftsmanship that made the brand an icon.

"A Very Big Boy Holiday celebrates that heritage by recreating the nostalgic holiday magic, complete with restaurants decked out in retro décor, and the flavors and special moments that generations of guests remember best."

Participating location list:

December 1st - 31st

Participating locations:

For more information, please visit HERE.