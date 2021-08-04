Detroit, Wayne County now qualify for federal ban on evictions due to Covid levels

After the CDC issued a new federal ban on evictions, Wayne County and the city of Detroit are now included. The new ban applies to regions of the country with "substantial" or "high" transmission of COVID-19 as of August 3.

Earlier Wednesday, FOX 2 reported Wayne County's transmission was considered moderate which was true at the time. But late this afternoon, the CDC re-classified the county's transmission rate as "substantial."

That means, effective immediately -- no residential evictions will proceed.

The data provided in the CDC’s order shows a strong correlation between high eviction rates in "socially vulnerable" areas and elevated community transmission of COVID-19. This current eviction moratorium is forecasted to save an untold number of lives by ensuring that residents can remain in their homes as the Delta variant continues to rapidly spread.



Despite the new eviction moratorium, landlords and tenants should still continue to seek financial assistance from the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program. Tenants facing possible eviction should contact the Detroit Eviction Helpline at 866-313-2520 or www.DetroitEvictionHelp.com.

To stay updated regarding evictions, visit the Court’s website at 36thdistrictcourt.org.

