Detroit will pay restaurants for meals to feed frontline workers, here’s how to sign up

Thanks to donors, the City of Detroit is initiating a program to buy meals from local restaurants to give to first responders and other essential workers.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday the Feed the Frontlines program allows the city to buy meals from local restaurants to support them and give them to hardworking Detroit police, fire, EMS, and healthcare workers.

Restaurants can participate if they can make individually packaged meals including utensils and provide meals for $15 or less. The ability to deliver meals is helpful but not required. Click here for the sign-up link.

The program has enough funding to last three weeks.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Donors include AAA of Michigan, Ally Financial, Bank of America, Big Sean, Ron Boji, Diversified Members Credit Union, MGM Grand Detroit, Quicken Loans Community Fund, Dr. Stonisch Faircourt Dental, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and Gretchen Valade.

Anyone who can donate to support the program can click here.