Detroit woman accused of shooting at repo driver now facing felony charges

article

The Brief A woman accused of shooting at a man who was repossessing her vehicle is charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. Shaquanda Tankersley was shot by Detroit police who saw her firing at the victim.



A woman shot by police after allegedly shooting at a man who repossessed her car last week in Detroit is now facing charges.

Shaquanda Danielle Tankersley, 38, is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm for the June 12 shooting.

The backstory:

Authorities said a repo driver was taking Tankersley's vehicle from her home in the 10500 block of Somerset Avenue just before 3 p.m. when she allegedly started shooting at him while accusing him of stealing her car. Officers on patrol in the area saw this and shot at Tankersley, hitting her in the upper torso.

Tankersley was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released, while the repo driver and police were uninjured.

Tankersley was arraigned Monday on the assault with intent to murder and felony firearms charges. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.

What's next:

A bond re-determination hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Then, Tankersley will return to court on June 25 for a probable cause conference and again on July 1 for a preliminary examination.