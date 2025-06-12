Detroit repo shooting: Woman accused of shooting at man who was repossessing vehicle

The Brief A repossession led to a shooting in Detroit that got police involved Thursday afternoon. Officials say officers were out on routine patrol on Nottingham when they saw a woman with a handgun, firing shots at a vehicle. Chief Bettison says neither the repo man nor any officers were injured.



A repossession on Detroit's east side turned into a shooting on Thursday where police fired shots at a woman who was allegedly firing rounds at the repo man.

What they're saying:

The investigation continues into the shooting, which police say could have been deadly if they hadn’t gotten involved quickly.

"They were shooting down there," said witness Mark Alan. "This car was getting repossessed, I guess. They were shooting bullets down the street as this guy was coming down the street."

Alan says he has lived near Nottingham and Morang for 45 years, and he’s never seen anything like this shooting.

Timeline:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says at 2:58 p.m., officers were out on routine patrol on Nottingham when they saw a woman with a handgun, firing shots at a vehicle.

"We believe at this time from the information that the car owner came and tried to stop the repossession, said something to the effect of ‘you’re stealing my car,’ and fired multiple shots at the repo man and his truck," Bettison said. "Our officers fired shots at the woman, subsequently striking her multiple times."

She was shot in the arm and leg, according to Bettison.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in serious condition.

"Being a repo individual, having that job is a dangerous occupation," Bettison said. "But you know a person should never resort to violence over property."

What's next:

Chief Bettison says neither the repo man nor any officers were injured. Again, the investigation is ongoing and charges are possible.

The Source: A Detroit Police Press conference happened Thursday afternoon, which this story was reported from.