Detroit YMCA gives out 500 life jackets to keep children safe

The Brief Child drownings in Detroit are rising, especially among low-income families of color, prompting safety initiatives this summer. YMCA and local groups distribute 500 free life jackets to families, addressing the lack of swimming experience in low-income youths.



Child drownings in Detroit have become a growing epidemic and a major concern during summer.

What they're saying:

According to the YMCA of Metro Detroit, low-income families, especially those of color, are struggling the most.

It is not just a safety skill; it's a means of survival, says Amanda Barone, Regional Director of Aquatics at YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit.

"We're in an area with so much access to water, whether that be the lakes, our beaches, our parks, our pools, and it's really important for them to be safe," she said.

The YMCA of Metro Detroit, Huron Clinton Metro Parks, and other local groups are teaming up to give out 500 life jackets to families for free on Thursday.

Dig deeper:

According to the YMCA, 70% of youth in low-income households in Detroit have little to no swimming experience.

Black children between the ages of 5 and 19 are five and a half times more likely to die from drowning than white children.

Meanwhile, the life jackets being given out aim to serve as lifelines, saving more kids from drowning during summer, and that's not all, according to Amy McMillan, CEO of Huron Clinton.

"This is part of our 'Everyone in the Pool' program, where we are teaching kids and adults throughout the region how to swim," said McMillan.

They are available at the majority of YMCA locations across Metro Detroit.

This initiative is ongoing all summer, with more life jacket giveaways planned in June.