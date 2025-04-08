article

The Detroit zoo said goodbye to one of its own last week.

Rusty, a male Bactrian camel, was euthanized after spend years at the Detroit zoo.

Rusty, the Bactrian camel and a longtime resident of the Detroit zoo was euthanized last week, the zoological society said Tuesday.

Described as a cherished member of the zoo, he joined the Detroit Zoological Society in 2009 after being moved from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

Spending 16 years in Royal Oak, he formed a deep bond with his mate Suren, who together raised four offspring, according to the zoo's social medial account.

Among his caretakers favorite parts of Rusty was his short, stocky stature, his thick dark coat, and his "unforgettable presence."

"We are deeply grateful to our dedicated veterinary and animal care teams who supported Rusty through his later years. Rusty will be missed by all of us at the Detroit Zoo."

