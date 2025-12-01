Detroit Zoo has three new cubs join its lion pride

article

The Brief The Detroit Zoo's 9-year-old lioness gave birth to three cubs in November. A major milestone for the zoo, the cubs will spend a few months isolated from the outside world as they get a bit older.



The Detroit Zoo has welcomed the arrival of three new cubs after their 9-year-old lioness Amirah gave birth in November.

The zoo announced the births on social media at the start of December, a week after the cubs were born.

Detroit Zoo welcomes new cubs

Born on Nov. 23 and 24, three cubs joined the Detroit Zoological Society after their resident lion became a new mom.

Both the mother and her cubs will remain in their den, out of public view as they grow. The zoo hopes to introduce the cubs to the public over the next few months.

Big picture view:

Amirah will remain with her cubs in isolation as they grow.

Their father, Kalu, and aunt, Asha, may choose to spend time with them, according to the zoo. They can also spend tme in their outdoor habitat.

While the milestone was a big one for the zoo considering their mission of conservation, it did come with some sad news. A fourth cub that was born arrived significantly later than the others did not survive.