Detroit Zoo introduces king penguin that hatched last summer

article

The Detroit Zoo revealed its newest member of its penguin colony on Thursday.

Ernest Shackleton hatched in August 2023. At seven months old, the king penguin chick hasn't developed his waterproof feathers yet. Until he does, he won't be out with the rest of the penguins at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.

(Photo: Detroit Zoo)

It can take more than a year for king penguins to get their waterproof feathers. When this happens, the birds transform from gray and fluffy into the sleek black, white, and yellow penguins that many people think of when they hear the word "penguin."

(Photo: Detroit Zoo)

King penguins are the world's second-largest penguins. Ernest already weighs more than his parents, the zoo said; he's currently more than 35 pounds.