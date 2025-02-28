Detroit Zoo unveils newest penguin, Atticus

article

Meet the Detroit Zoo's newest penguin chick, a big ball of fluff named Atticus.

Atticus, a king penguin, hatched on Aug. 19, 2024. He's been living behind the scenes at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.

(Detroit Zoo)

He's a big chick - at 35.42 pounds, he weighs more than both his mother and father.

(Detroit Zoo)

It can take more than a year for king penguins to get their waterproof feathers. When this happens, the birds transform from gray and fluffy into sleek black and white birds.

Atticus will remain behind the scenes, but will eventually be moved into the general penguin population.