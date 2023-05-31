Detroit zoo welcomes adorable new baby chimpanzee
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo welcomed a new primate to the family after its 31-year-old chimpanzee Tanya gave birth last week.
The baby is happy and healthy and with its mother, who are both enjoying some much-need rest and bonding time, the zoo said.
The Detroit Zoological Society shared a photo of the duo on its Instagram page this week with the caption "Tanya is a mom!"
"Tanya is an attentive mother, taking excellent care of her baby, but this is not a surprise; she has helped care for the troop’s youngest members, including 3-year-old Zane, for a long time."
Now, she'll have the opportunity to be a mother herself.
MORE DETROIT ZOO NEWS:
- Detroit Zoo says goodbye to inseparable polar bear duo Astra and Laerke
- Detroit Zoo says goodbye to beloved trumpeter swan 'Ron Swanson' after 20 years
- Detroit Zoo announces name of newest penguin
Currently, both mom and baby are not visible to the public. The zoo said introductions to the rest of the chimp group when Tanya is comfortable.
More details including video and photos will follow.