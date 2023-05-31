Detroit zoo welcomes adorable new baby chimpanzee

article

The Detroit Zoo welcomed a new primate to the family after its 31-year-old chimpanzee Tanya gave birth last week.

The baby is happy and healthy and with its mother, who are both enjoying some much-need rest and bonding time, the zoo said.

The Detroit Zoological Society shared a photo of the duo on its Instagram page this week with the caption "Tanya is a mom!"

"Tanya is an attentive mother, taking excellent care of her baby, but this is not a surprise; she has helped care for the troop’s youngest members, including 3-year-old Zane, for a long time."

Now, she'll have the opportunity to be a mother herself.

Currently, both mom and baby are not visible to the public. The zoo said introductions to the rest of the chimp group when Tanya is comfortable.

More details including video and photos will follow.