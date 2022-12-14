Detroit Zoo announces name of newest penguin

article

The Detroit Zoo's newest penguin, a king chick born in October, finally has a name.

Maximilian, or Max for short, hatched at the zoo in Royal Oak, though the egg was laid in Cincinnati.

A 27-year-old male named Larry and an 8-year-old female named Stacy initially laid the egg earlier this year. Thanks to the collaboration between the two zoos in Royal Oak and Cincinnati, the Detroit Zoological Society was selected as the penguin's home. He is now being raised by a 21-year-old male and a 7-year-old female.

Max will rely heavily on his foster parents for food as he grows into his waterproof feathers, which takes king penguins about a year, the zoo said.

He's not currently on view.