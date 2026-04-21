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The Brief The Detroit Zoo says three baby otters were just born. The baby river otters are the offspring of parents Kalee and Gus.



The Detroit Zoo welcomed three new adorable members to its enclosures after its resident river otters welcomed three healthy pups.

Kalee and Gus, the North American otters who live at the Edward Mardigian Sr. River Otter Habitat, are the new parents of the baby otters.

Big picture view:

The tiny newcomers are currently spending time with their mom. The Detroit Zoological Society, which posted the news on social media on Tuesday, said the four are "behind the scenes" where animal care staff can keep watch over them.

Meanwhile, Gus is spending time apart from the troupe for now.

Photo courtesy of the Detroit Zoological Society.

While newly born, the three babies have already doubled their weight in just a week — a good sign for the three healthy pups.

While out of the public eye, they won't be away forever.

"The pups need time to grow before making their public debut this summer, but don’t worry — we’ll be sharing plenty of otterly adorable updates along the way."