Livid dog training customers say they paid thousands to SE Michigan business

The Brief Former customers of Great Lakes Dog Training contacted FOX 2 saying they were scammed. Ex-customers claim they paid thousands for services they never got, and were ignored, while two ex-employees say they haven't been paid. FOX 2 Problem Solvers investigated and contacted the Great Lakes Dog Training owners for answers.



Some customers across Southeast Michigan say they were left out thousands of dollars after paying for dog training services they claim were never provided by Great Lakes Dog Training.

The backstory:

Several customers contacted FOX 2, saying they felt they had been conned by the married couple who operate the business. They provided receipts showing payments ranging from more than $1,000 to more than $2,000, along with messages they say included promises of refunds that never arrived.

"I paid them $1,035," one customer said.

Another customer said she paid $1,550.

A third customer said, "I paid them $2,200 for two dogs, and it was going to be for two weeks overnight."

Many of the customers said they turned to FOX 2 Problem Solvers as a last resort in hopes of recovering their money.

Mary Guinn said she began sharing her experience online after becoming frustrated.

"I kind of went on a rampage on Facebook exposing her, and I got a lot of feedback," Guinn said.

Guinn's post quickly attracted responses from other dissatisfied customers. While their experiences varied, many said they had been promised refunds that never materialized, with some complaints dating back several months.

"I started thinking okay, this is a straight scam," customer Heather Wood said. "This is what they are out to do to people."

Wood said Great Lakes Dog Training promised services for her dog, Rupert, that ultimately never happened.

Another customer, Catherine Lazarus, said she became concerned after reading negative reviews about the company earlier this year.

"I reached out and tried to cancel my training, then I got ghosted," Lazarus said.

FOX 2 spoke with the owners by phone this week. Initially, they said they simply did not have the money to issue refunds to customers.

As FOX 2 continued looking into the business, former employees also came forward, claiming they were owed unpaid wages.

Jamie Dempsey and Tyler Sitko said they were collectively owed about $4,000 in back pay.

"We were asking them nicely. We tried to tell them we would take legal action for time worked, but we never received any response," Sitko said.

They said Great Lakes Dog Training has five shuttered facilities under their belt. The most recent location was in Detroit, where the building owner told FOX 2 the company also owes money on its lease.

Asked whether they considered the owners scam artists, Dempsey and Sitko responded without hesitation.

"Absolutely," they said.

New Developments:

After months of complaints and demands for refunds, customers who accused Great Lakes Dog Training of taking their money without delivering promised services say they have finally been paid back.

The refunds came after FOX 2 began asking questions about the metro Detroit dog training business, which had been the subject of mounting criticism from former customers.

A Facebook post by one dissatisfied customer helped connect dozens of others who said they had similar experiences.

Many claimed they never signed contracts, were promised services that never materialized and struggled for months to get their money returned.

Several customers told FOX 2 they repeatedly requested refunds from the couple who own Great Lakes Dog Training but received little or no response.

After FOX 2 contacted the owners seeking answers. First they said they didn't have money for refunds, then miraculously, everyone in the story got their money back this week.

"I heard from them after I think they found out about the story airing, so they sent me my refund and then asked me to tell the news station that I was satisfied," Lazarus said.

In a statement to FOX 2, the owners said they had made substantial progress addressing complaints.

"Since our last correspondence, my wife and I have made significant progress in resolving the outstanding matters. We have successfully reached amicable settlements with the vast majority of individuals who raised concerns, including both former employees and clients," the statement read.

While many customers said they were relieved to finally receive their money, but remain angry about the experience.

"You should be ashamed of yourself. I mean, you're scamming people, and it's embarrassing for them," Lazarus said.

FOX 2 has also learned that the couple behind Great Lakes Dog Training is planning to open a new dog training facility in Texas.

Full statement:

Read below for the entire statement from the owners of Great Lakes Dog Training:

"Since our last correspondence, my wife and I have made significant progress in resolving the outstanding matters. We have successfully reached amicable settlements with the vast majority of individuals who raised concerns, including both former employees and clients. All former employee compensation matters have been resolved, and our conversations with them concluded on positive terms, with a mutual desire to put these issues behind us, and both move forward with our passion for dog training.

"The only remaining exception at this time is Mary Guinn. As noted previously, her bank conducted a formal investigation into her credit dispute and ultimately ruled in our favor. Additionally, our agreement with Ms. Guinn did not require us to provide a refund. Nevertheless, in an effort to resolve the matter amicably and move forward, we extended a good-faith settlement offer despite having no contractual obligation to do so. Unfortunately, she declined that offer.

"We are pleased with the substantial progress that has been made and remain focused on continuing to move forward in a positive and productive manner. Should you require any additional information or documentation regarding these resolutions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

"Thank you for your time and consideration."