Detroit's 100.3 WNIC flips switch on Christmas music, signaling start of holiday season

The Brief Christmas music is now playing on Detroit airwaves. WNIC flipping the switch on Christmas music signals the start of a busy and festive holiday season in the city.



Ready or not, the most wonderful time of the year has arrived in Detroit.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" filled the room when radio station 100.3 WNIC flipped the switch on Christmas music this year. It's an annual tradition that signals the start of the holiday season in the city.

It's just the beginning for Detroit, a city that is full of holiday cheer in November and December.

Holiday things to do in Detroit

Downtown Detroit Markets

Nov. 12 through Jan. 5 at Cadillac Square

Detroit vendors will be set up at Cadillac Square selling gifts and more. The Cadillac Lodge will also be opened with drinks and snacks.

Learn more.

Winter at the Station

Nov. 14 through Dec. 28 at Michigan Central

Michigan Central will be decked out in holiday decor. Guests can buy gifts from local shops, enjoy live music, and eat and drink seasonal food and drinks.

Learn more.

Detroit Tree Lighting

Nov. 21 at Campus Martius

The tree at Campus Martius will light up with a celebration that will include shopping, visits with Santa, and more. At the same time, Beacon Park down the street will be lit up for the season.

Learn more

The Rink at Campus Martius

Nov. 22 through March 8, 2026

The tree lighting will also serve as the opening night for The Rink at Campus Martius, an outdoor skating rink that will be opened through the holiday season and beyond.

Learn more.