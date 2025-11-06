Winter at the Station: What to expect at Michigan Central this holiday season

article

The Brief Michigan Central's Winter at the Station kicks off Nov. 14. The event will include live music, shopping, festive food and drinks, and more. Special events are also planned.



Winter at the Station kicks off next week at Detroit's Michigan Central with shopping, food, and more festive fun.

From Nov. 14 through Dec. 28, the station will be decked out in holiday decor. Guests can buy gifts from local shops, enjoy live music, and eat and drink seasonal food and drinks.

"Winter at The Station is a place for all to gather and celebrate," said Catherine Kelly, head of brand and communications at Michigan Central. "We believe that Winter at The Station will become a part of the city’s cultural identity and are working hard to ensure it becomes one of its most cherished holiday traditions."

Winter at the Station hours

Winter at the Station will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

On Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, shopping hours will be extended until 9 p.m., and gift wrapping services will be available.

Special events

Winter at the Station is free and open to the public, but some special events require tickets.

This includes the kickoff event from 5-10 p.m. Nov. 14, which is $15 per person.

Get tickets here.

A free family storytime with a surprise Detroit Pistons player on Nov. 15 is also a ticketed event, though tickets are free.

After a book is read, children will have the chance to meet the player and get autographs.

Register here.

Several other events are planned, and do not require registration. This includes a felt cookie-decorating workshop with Sammy Whammy’s from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 28, and a felt train garland workshop from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 13.

Learn more about all of the planned events here.

Dig deeper:

This is the second year of Winter at the Station after the inaugural year drew around 53,000 people.

Last year, Michigan Central opened after extensive renovations.

The building that straddles Corktown and Southwest Detroit had been empty for decades until Ford Motor Co. bought it in 2018 and set out to revitalize the old train station.

Michigan Central now includes public spaces on the main floor, including a coffee shop, study area, and gift shop, with Ford employees utilizing other floors of the building.