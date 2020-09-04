Detroit's 41st annual Jazz Festival goes virtual on FOX2detroit.com

The largest free jazz festival in the world will be larger than ever and is being streamed across the world for anyone anywhere to watch for free.

The 41st annual Detroit Jazz Festival will be held on Labor Day Weekend and will be streamed for free online.

It's already the largest free jazz festival in the world. Due to COVID-19, the jazzfest has spent the entire summer planning for the virtual version of the annual festival. FOX 2 is a proud partner of the Detroit Jazz Fest and we'll be streaming the entire event on this page.

The festival starts at 6:30 Friday night with live music at 7:15 with music until 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, live music begins around 11:30 a.m. and music will continue until midnight. Save this page and watch the entire show LIVE from the comfort of your own home, or connect your phone or tablet to a Bluetooth speaker and let the jazz play while you're enjoying your long weekend.

The 2020 Detroit Jazz Festival presented by Rocket Mortgage will take up three indoor large sound stages set up at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center. Each stage will mimic the size, sound, lighting, crew, and gear of our traditional Festival stages.

Each soundstage will be shot with three cameras in HD audio/video with broadcast specialists, directors, and specialized crews maintaining the excellence in artist and audience experiences for which the Festival is known and what Detroit and jazz audiences around the world deserve.

The programming includes opening night followed by 12 hours per day of live/real-time continuous jazz performances. To view the full schedule of performances visit www.detroitjazzfest.org.