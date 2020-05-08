Detroit's Cornerstone Church raises $30K to help people affected by COVID-19

Cornerstone Church in Detroit has raised over $30,000 for people in need who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church said it raised the money by partnering with other churches and gathered donations to help people in need.

Those people include Kyle Lake, a pastoral resident of the church. His entire family was greatly impacted by COVID-19: his parents were both hoSpitalized, he and his wife both caught it, and their 8-month-old was showing symptoms. With a need for support, baby formula, and meals - Cornerstone stepped in to lend a hand.

"We battled it for weeks. It was a very long process and emotionally, being able to take off that stress and anxiety of having our own meals, we didn't have to go out and shop and put people at risk," Lake said. "Even as someone who attends the church who serves at the church, that I was able to just be served by our church in that sense. It was very amazing we're grateful for that."

Cornerstone Cares is an extension of the support the church provided before the COVID-19 pandemic and helps in all sorts of ways. But the $30,000 they've raised now is being diverted to people affected by the virus.

"The idea was to take that same understanding of service, prayer, counseling and financial support and provide it the rest of metro Detroit," Pastoral resident Stephen Streeter said.

"We realize that, hey not only our members need that but there are people in metro Detroit area that not only needed the meals and pastoral support as far as counseling, but people are struggling financially," Lake said.

Advertisement

People who want to donate or get help can go to cornerchurch313.org.