Pawsome news, a new dog park is coming to Detroit's Palmer Park.

The Palmer Park Dog Park officially opens on National Dog Day, Aug. 26.

The dog park was built by the City of Detroit and is located just south of Seven Mile Road, west of the 12 Precinct Detroit Police Station, and east of Pontchartrain Drive.

The Palmer Park Dog Park will host a grand opening celebration, featuring a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony and a joyful "unleashing" ceremony for all the furry friends.

The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug 26.

Parking is available at the Detroit Police Department's 12th precinct lot, located at 1441 W. Seven Mile Road.

Dogs must be leashed while at Palmer Park unless they are at the dog park.

For more information visit the Palmer Park Dog Park's website.