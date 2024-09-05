Detroit's University District Home Tour is Sept. 14 as residents gear up for showcase

Detroit's University District is cleaning up for company - every two years it's time for the home tour.

From the Hydrangea House to the Hudson Home - from slate roofs to stained glass windows and so many stories to tell.

Amy Lange: "You have this beautiful arch - you have this beautiful molding, and these are original sconces?"

"Yes," said Kathleen Samul.

Kathleen and Ron Samul are on the tour this year - they've lived in their home for 45 years and are only the second owners.

"I was 27 when we moved into the house and I didn't really appreciate it as much as i do now - all these wonderful things - i thought - well this is just how houses are but - no (laughs)

"There are terrific people who live here," said Lucky Weddigan.

Lange: "How long have you lived here?"

"Fifty-one years," she said.

Weddigan's house is also on the tour - her fun-loving personality reflected in her eclectic and colorful home - but it's not the only thing that keeps her there.

"One of the reasons we couldn't move, is we couldn't find another neighborhood that had people like this in it," she said.

The architectural detail - the beautiful homes - the wonderful people - it's not unheard of for people to come for the Home Tour - and end up staying.

"We came to the 2012 home tour and that was it," said Lisa Jones. "We then feverishly looked for a place to live and we found it. So it happens - it happens often."

Lisa Jones and Dinah Dittman are co-chairs of the Home Tour - which is Saturday, September 14th, and features six homes in the University District between Six and Seven Mile just east of Livernois - all with different design details - and unique architectural treasures.

"We like to show off - we know what a fabulous community we live in, we just want to share that with everyone," Jones said.

Tickets are $30 and proceeds go toward neighborhood activities. They are expecting hundreds of people and will have food trucks, merchandise for sale - and plenty of water - but please bring your own reusable water bottles.

"There will be plenty of places to refill your water bottle - there's shade and rest at each of the homes on the tour - we just want people to come and have a good time," Dittman said.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the University District Home Tour - go HERE for the Eventbrite link.



