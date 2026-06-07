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Dewitt man killed in crash at Michigan race track

By Dave Herndon
FOX 2 Detroit
Around Michigan
Published June 7, 2026 9:10 PM EDT
Published June 7, 2026 9:10 PM EDT

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, MI (FOX 2) - The Kenty County Sheriff's Office was called to Grattan Raceway at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday after a motorcycle crash on the track ended with the driver deceased. 

The track was hosting an open riding event when the 39-year-old Dewitt man crashed. 

He was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the track.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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