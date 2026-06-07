Dewitt man killed in crash at Michigan race track

The Kenty County Sheriff's Office was called to Grattan Raceway at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday after a motorcycle crash on the track ended with the driver deceased.

The track was hosting an open riding event when the 39-year-old Dewitt man crashed.

He was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the track.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.