Dietary decisions play a big role in reducing breast cancer

October is here, signaling the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We know that screening is important, as well as early detection when it comes to breast cancer. But also we're learning what you eat is very important, too.

A recent study from Puerto Rico is saying a diet rich in onions and garlic can help reduce your risk of breast cancer.

Another food that could help reduce the risk is broccoli. It's a cruciferous vegetable filled with antioxidants and fiber. Kale also earns high marks.

Peaches and berries might also have strong antioxidant and anti-cancer properties.

Green tea could help too, but you'd need to be drinking 3-5 cups a day to get the maximum nutritional benefit.

Finally, turmeric is known for being anti-inflammatory and good in the fight against cancer. You can mix it into your soups, chilis or tea.

Researchers don't have a list of foods to avoid when it comes to cancer yet, but they do say be careful of alcohol. They are linking women who drink three glasses of wine a week with breast cancer.