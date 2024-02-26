Dine and dash suspect wanted after hitting Monroe restaurants

The search is on for a Dine and Dash suspect in Monroe. There are suspicions that he may be connected to numerous incidents just like it, in the area,

"He had a couple shots of Patron, a Corona, and a New York strip," said Nik Tsipis. "He was enjoying himself."

The suspect racked up a nice tab of $70 at Angelo’s Chop House off I-75 last Saturday night.

"He was nice, he was polite, dressed with a collar and khaki pants," said Tsipis, the manager.

The man was wearing Polo by Ralph Lauren even, and used an awkward run-walk escape from the restaurant to match that preppy little look.

"He came in and he said he was waiting for someone to meet him. That person never showed up," Tsipis said.

The server says he seemed normal, until he got a little fidgety towards the end, with a couple bites left of that medium-rare.

He went to the bathroom - and then casually strolled out the door.

"I got on the cameras and looked and I saw as soon as he hit the door, he started running - if you want to call it running," Tsipis said.

He kept that pace up to the back of Angelo’s where it is surrounded by a couple of hotel-motels. It is possible he slipped in his room, and out of site.

"I did, I did see someone posted online - the Red Lobster next-door said they had a dine and dash the night before," he said. "So I don't know if it's the same guy."

Tsipis went to neighboring Red Lobster and indeed, it happened the night before they got hit.

"But really I don't wanna really want him to do it to anyone else again," he said. "If he's continuing to do this, it's gotta stop."

Back to business as usual and thankfully, Tsipis says that in four years, this is only the third time they’ve dealt with this.

FOX 2: "What do you say this guy if he's watching?"

"Come back and pay your tab," Tsipis said.

They just want to recoup what he owes – if you recognize him, call Angelo's Chop House.



