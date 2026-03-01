Dingell questions authority, long term plan after Iran strikes

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is raising constitutional and strategic concerns following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

In an interview with Hilary Golston, Dingell said she was "stupefied" when she learned of the coordinated military action, adding "quite frankly, Congress is responsible for declaring war."

She questioned both the constitutional authority behind the strikes and what comes next, saying Congress must play a central role in determining the path forward. Dingell emphasized she is awaiting a classified briefing next week and warned against escalation without a clear strategy.

"I do not and will not ever vote to put young men and women from America on the ground in Iran," she said.

Dingell acknowledged Iran’s leadership has posed serious threats, including its nuclear ambitions and violent repression of its own people. However, she said any military action must be accompanied by a clear long term plan and bipartisan consultation.

"When you undertake actions like this, you need to know what the plans are longer term," she said.

Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, have defended the strikes as constitutional and necessary to protect U.S. national security interests. Johnson has said the president acted within his Article II authority and that confronting Iran’s nuclear capabilities required decisive action. Other Republicans have argued the operation restores deterrence and prevents a greater threat from emerging later.

Dingell said Congress must now assess the implications for regional stability, economic security and the risk of broader conflict.

"I really do not want to see another endless war," she said.

The strikes come amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, with U.S. officials saying the operation targeted key elements of Iran’s military infrastructure and facilities linked to its nuclear program.

The developments follow years of friction over Iran’s uranium enrichment program. International inspectors have reported fluctuations in enrichment levels in recent years, while Tehran has maintained its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. U.S. officials contend Iran has moved closer to weapons-grade capability in recent months, a claim Iran denies.

The operation also unfolds against the backdrop of longstanding U.S. concerns about Iran’s support for proxy groups across the Middle East and its ballistic missile program. American forces remain stationed in several countries in the region, raising concerns about potential retaliation.

Global markets reacted to the news, with oil prices rising amid fears of disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for roughly one fifth of the world’s petroleum supply. Analysts warn that prolonged instability could increase energy costs and broader economic pressures worldwide.

Dingell said she is awaiting a classified briefing, adding that lawmakers need full intelligence and a clear long-term strategy before determining next steps. She said Congress must be an integral part of whatever happens next.