Dino Safari roars into the Suburban Collection Showcase this weekend

Metro Detroiters are invited to Dino Safari, a COVID-19 friendly family experience, starting June 11th to July 5th at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi.

Here, you will see a host of different dinosaurs from all around the world like the T. Rex, Spinosaurus, Triceratops, and more.

Bring your family, and use your free "survival pack" (scavenger hunt, coloring activity, and other fun surprises for a more interactive experience) to take on the adventure all from the comfort of your car.

English or Spanish speaking narrators will guide you through interesting journeys with ancient creatures, and natural disasters.

"We are thrilled to be bringing this safe and fun experience to families into the Suburban Collection Showplace, particularly in light of the many challenges everyone has faced over the last year," said Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, producer of Dino Safari.

Dino Safari was developed by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., a popular producer of museum exhibits around the world who are known to create educational, and immersive projects, in collaboration with paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson.

Sellouts are expected due to the fact that this is the only place to see Dino Safari.

Advertisement

Advance purchase is strongly recommended. Ticket prices begin at $49.95 per vehicle and are available through DinoSafari.com.