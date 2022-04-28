Disabled man who lost handicap van in crash needs help to buy new one

Chris Ruzzin and his wife, Diana, are on their way to the bus stop - it's been their primary mode of transportation since August when their old wheelchair van was totaled in a crash - on their way home from the Dream Cruise.

"We were less than a half-mile from home," Chris said. "We've been without a wheelchair van ever since,"

"I think we've been doing pretty well at trying to overcome it, but I miss being able to go out the door and jump in the van and go - I miss that part very much," said Diana.

You might recognize Chris and Diana - they sell 50/50 raffle tickets at Tigers games - same with the Pistons and Red Wings - they work in guest services for the Lions.

They're busy - but really limited right now, and they need a new wheelchair van, but the cost is steep.

"They are very expensive - these wheelchair vans - this one that we have our eye on is $62,000," Diana said. "A person who's disabled usually is on a limited income."

"It's just incredible how things can be outrageously priced where people with disabilities don't have the incredible incomes such as the average person, that's not disabled," Chris said.

Chris knows - he was born with a condition that impacts his muscles and joints. He was still able to walk for a while - then in 2003 he was in a car accident, then had a bad fall - and a spinal injury - that left him in a wheelchair.

"And it's just quite involved and difficult for someone like myself, to acquire another vehicle," Chris said.

"Now what we're trying to do is raise some money to get him some mobility and a wheelchair van," said former Red Wing Darren McCarty.

On Monday, May 2nd, McCarty, along with comedians Sal Demilio and Ziggy Klett, will be hosting a comedy night at Mr. Joe's Sports Bar in Southfield - there will also be a silent auction - and it's all to raise funds for that van.

You can buy tickets in advance or at the door, they are $40 - and if you can't make it out to Mr. Joe's, you can donate to their GoFundMe HERE.

For tickets: The "Detroit Sports Stars for Chris Ruzzin" Comedy Fundraiser w/ Darren McCarty is May 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite HERE.

"Just come out and have some fun," McCarty said.

"Having a wheelchair van is definitely independence for him," Diana said. "And we're very grateful for any help anybody can give."

Advertisement



