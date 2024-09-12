Discussing unity on 9/11 anniversary & fact checking the debate
On the day marking the anniversary of the Sept.11 attacks, a discussion about unity and the importance of America coming together. Plus, fact checking both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris following the presidential debate.
FOX 2 - On the day marking the anniversary of the Sept.11 attacks, a discussion about unity and the importance of America coming together, 23 years since the tragedy.
Plus, fact-checking both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris following the presidential debate.
Get caught up: Miss The Pulse from Tuesday? Watch it below.
Harris and Trump debate recap and analysis
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump meet on the debate stage for the first, and perhaps only time in this election cycle. A recap of what was said, plus analysis from Oakland University political science professor Dave Dulio, and former state reps. Rocky Raczkowski & Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.