How to get cheaper Disneyland tickets from Target

It's no secret Disneyland tickets will cost you a pretty penny if you plan on visiting the Most Happiest Place on Earth.

But rather than go through Disneyland's direct website, what if we told you there's a workaround so you can save some of those dollars for souvenirs or an extra bite?

It's true - but (of course) there's a catch. The discounted deal only applies to Target's RedCard holders.

On Disneyland’s website, a two-day park pass for ages 10 and up that grants access to one park a day will cost you $255. If you want to go to both Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure Park in the same day, you’ll have to pay another $60 per ticket.

Here' where Target comes in.

Head to the speciality gift cards section of Target's website, and you’ll find a selection of discounted park tickets. You'll see tickets for different age groups and tickets for all length types (three-day, two-day, park hoppers, etc.)

Now for example, instead of paying $255 for a two-day, one-park-per-day pass for ages 10 and up on Disney, you can get the same ticket from Target and save 5% using your RedCard.

That means the same ticket drops to $242.25 — a savings of $12.75. Or take a 2-Day Park Hopper ticket with Genie+ service ticket, which normally runs $355. With RedCard, you'll pay $337.25, a savings of $17.75 per ticket.

RedCard members also save 5% on all Target purchases in-store and online.

These discounted tickets can only be purchased online. You can apply for a Target RedCard online at Target.com or in store.