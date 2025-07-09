Disturbing photos inside Detroit home of man accused of abduction, sexual assault

The Brief Andrew Payne's trial reveals a disarrayed home with weapons and adult toys; accused of kidnapping and assaulting a college friend. Prosecutors allege Payne lured the victim with a job offer, then assaulted her over two days; the victim escaped during his absence. Friend Dominic Lane testified about Payne's behavior during the alleged kidnapping; Payne was arrested hours after the victim's escape.



A house full of weapons, adult toys, and a bizarre smell was part of the prosecution's focus during the second day of Andrew Payne's kidnapping trial.

Payne is accused of luring a college friend to his home and sexually assaulting her for two days back in 2022.

On day two of Andrew Payne’s kidnapping trial, FOX 2 got a glimpse into how he lived. Photos taken by a Detroit police investigator appear to show a home on East Willis in disarray.

Officials say the photo shows the main bedroom door without a knob, a mattress on cinder blocks, and a wall with a hole.

During the forensic technician’s testimony, he described what he saw in Payne’s bedroom, including a mattress on cinder blocks next to a gaping hole in the wall.

Prosecutors also shared a photo of a chair with a large rope on the floor in the living room. The technician also talked about a bizarre smell from the back porch.

What FOX 2 couldn’t show were the photos of sex toys and weapons police also discovered. Prosecutors say that in September 2022, Payne lured a victim, a college friend, to his home on Detroit’s east side.

Prosecutors say he told her about a job at a church but instead kidnapped and sexually assaulted her several times over the course of two days.

Police say when Payne briefly left the house, the victim escaped. Officers arrested Payne hours later.

Payne’s friend, Dominic Lane, also took the stand. In addition to the unprompted birthday wish to Payne, Lane, who also knew the victim, talked about Payne’s attitude while the two played video games at Lane’s home.

This was during the time of the alleged kidnapping.