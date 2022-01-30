DJ John O'Leary celebration of life, proceeds benefit Oxford victims fund

The life of John O'Leary, legendary Motor City rock DJ, was celebrated on Jan. 30 at the Token Lounge in Westland.

John was fatally stabbed by his roommate on Nov. 21, 2021. His roommate was arrested for his murder.

Longtime Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary stabbed to death; roommate arrested

"We really thought we needed to put an exclamation point on his life and his friendship with everybody and his legacy," said Doug Podell, a longtime radio personality and friend of John's.

John was a fixture on Motor City rock radio for four decades. He was also an announcer for the Oxford High School hockey team for many years.

All proceeds from the event benefited the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund.