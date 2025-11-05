DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital face new lawsuits surrounding former nurse

The Brief Feiger Law and Flood Law are combining forces in an ongoing lawsuit against former DMC nurse Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios. Sinai Grace Hospital says it prioritizes patient safety. Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios is accused of sexual assault against multiple patients.



More survivors are joining a lawsuit against a former DMC nurse and Sinai Grace Hospital, where allegations of sexual misconduct by the nurse took place.

A press conference was held Wednesday to provide details on the alleged victims and the number of victims—survivors is growing.

Big picture view:

Feiger Law and Flood Law are combining forces in an ongoing lawsuit against former DMC nurse Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, DMC Sinai Grace, and its parent company, Tenet Healthcare.

The whistleblower was fired after speaking out about alleged sexual misconduct by Berrios. The survivor who joined the lawsuit already in motion was a coworker of Berrios.

Berrios is accused of sexual assault against multiple patients.

What they're saying:

Feiger Law is also looking into four other potential victim-survivor cases. The attorneys argue that DMC and Tenet are accused of hiring an employee with a known history of assault and did not conduct proper background checks.

Sinai Grace Hospital says it prioritizes patient safety. A statement was previously released by the hospital, which reads in part.

"Upon becoming aware of these allegations, Sinai-Grace proactively initiated contact with and notified law enforcement and suspended the employee, who has since been terminated. We do not condone any type of abuse and are cooperating fully with law enforcement."