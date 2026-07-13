DNA match of Dearborn man leads to arrest for 2001 kidnapping, rape in North Carolina

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The Brief Jaman Mohamed Al-Jasi was extradited to North Carolina for a 2001 criminal case. Al-Jasi is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman from a convenience store 25 years ago. An unrelated crime investigation in Dearborn led to a DNA match in the FBI Combined DNA Index System for the NC case.



A 71-year-old Dearborn man has been extradited to North Carolina involving a 2001 kidnapping and rape after a DNA connection was discovered, according to published reports.

The backstory:

Jaman Mohamed Al-Jasi is being held without bond in Johnston County, North Carolina.

He has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sexual offense.

According to published reports, Selma police say that Al-Jasi kidnapped a woman from a convenience store in Selma, North Carolina, back on Aug. 24, 2001.

Al-Jasi was arrested in late March and was extradited to Johnston County on Sunday.

An unrelated crime investigation in Dearborn matched DNA evidence from the 2001 case from the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, which alerted Johnston County Sheriff's Office investigators in late January, 2026, reports say.

Investigators then went to work piecing together the case from over two decades ago, leading to the Metro Detroit arrest of Al-Jasi.