State Police hold I-75 speed enforcement operation in Oakland County construction zones

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The Brief Michigan State Police conducted a "high-visibility" traffic enforcement operation on Wednesday in Oakland County. Troopers focused on a section in northern Oakland County in an active construction zone. Almost 50 traffic stops were made by the speed enforcement detail.



Michigan State Police troopers are cracking down on speeding drivers in construction zones – and on Wednesday focused on northern Oakland County.

MSP Motor Unit troopers conducted a targeted speed enforcement detail on I-75 in an active construction zone, according to the state police's 2nd District account on X, formerly Twitter.

The enforcement results shared by MSP were:

49 traffic stops

45 citations issued

13 verbal warnings

Two arrests

Troopers focused on the area where traffic volumes were heavier than normal and road workers were active.

"Construction zones require every driver’s full attention. Speeding through these areas puts not only you at risk, but also the men and women working just feet from moving traffic," the post said.

"High-visibility enforcement details like this are designed to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and help ensure everyone makes it home safely."