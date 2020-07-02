Expand / Collapse search

DNC Chair Tom Perez, Lara Trump address president's controversial Detroit comments

Published 
2020 Election
FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 2 - In 2016 President Donald Trump won Michigan by 11,000 votes. 

This November, Michigan is shaping up to be a key battleground state that will be in play for both Democrats and Republicans in the race to the White House.

Daughter in Law of President Trump, Lara, talks about his Detroit comments and goal of winning Michigan

Lara Trump spoke about the president, his campaign for November as well as addressed his controversial Detroit comments.

Recently Trump has brought Detroit up in an interview and during his Tulsa campaign rally while alluding to the crime and murder rate. 

FOX 2's Roop Raj spoke to Trump's daughter in law and campaign member Lara Trump as well as the Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez about the Detroit remarks as well as what must be done to win Michigan.

DNC Chair Tom Perez on Joe Biden and Detroit comments from Trump

Some Republicans have been claiming Joe Biden is hiding out from public appearances amidst the presidential race but Tom Perez joined FOX 2 to set the record straight.

Watch the videos for more.