DNC Chair Tom Perez, Lara Trump address president's controversial Detroit comments

In 2016 President Donald Trump won Michigan by 11,000 votes.

This November, Michigan is shaping up to be a key battleground state that will be in play for both Democrats and Republicans in the race to the White House.

Recently Trump has brought Detroit up in an interview and during his Tulsa campaign rally while alluding to the crime and murder rate.

FOX 2's Roop Raj spoke to Trump's daughter in law and campaign member Lara Trump as well as the Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez about the Detroit remarks as well as what must be done to win Michigan.

