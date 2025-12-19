Alcohol, speed suspected in September crash that killed Waterford Township man

article

The Brief The at-fault driver in a deadly September crash in Commerce Township has been charged with operating while intoxicated. Investigators believe Kevin Koldys was drunk and speeding when he hit and killed a 31-year-old man.



The driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash in Commerce Township was believed to be under the influence and speeding, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Joseph Koldys, 51, is now charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The backstory:

According to the sheriff's office, Koldys was driving north on M-5 when he went off the road near Pontiac Trail around 7:40 p.m. Sept. 5. He drove through tall grass for several hundred feet before his Lexus RC returned to the road and jumped the curb on the roundabout.

After jumping the curb, Koldys hit a Chevrolet Trax driven by 30-year-old Matthew John Szakal, killing him.

Szkal's vehicle was pushed into another vehicle, a Honda CRV driven by a 64-year-old Wixom woman. That driver suffered minor injuries.

What's next:

Koldys was booked in the Oakland County Jail on Thursday, where he remains.

He's due back in court on Dec. 30.