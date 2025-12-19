Alcohol, speed suspected in September crash that killed Waterford Township man
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash in Commerce Township was believed to be under the influence and speeding, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Joseph Koldys, 51, is now charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.
The backstory:
According to the sheriff's office, Koldys was driving north on M-5 when he went off the road near Pontiac Trail around 7:40 p.m. Sept. 5. He drove through tall grass for several hundred feet before his Lexus RC returned to the road and jumped the curb on the roundabout.
After jumping the curb, Koldys hit a Chevrolet Trax driven by 30-year-old Matthew John Szakal, killing him.
Szkal's vehicle was pushed into another vehicle, a Honda CRV driven by a 64-year-old Wixom woman. That driver suffered minor injuries.
What's next:
Koldys was booked in the Oakland County Jail on Thursday, where he remains.
He's due back in court on Dec. 30.
The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.