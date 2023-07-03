Doctor: Fireworks injuries are preventable, and can bring disfigurement

For many, there's no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with fireworks.

"The big ones-when they go up high - they go kaboom that’s my favorite part," said Landon Verfaillie.

Matt Campana and his son, Landon, just bought a box full of fireworks at XL Fireworks in Sterling Heights for their celebration.

"It’s very important to keep him safe and he knows to stay away from fireworks," he said.

Safety first is what medical professionals want you to think about,

"Every year we see preventable injuries in the emergency department," said Dr. Jamie Hope, Corewell Livonia Emergency Department

Hope is the Medical Director for the Corewell Livonia Emergency Department and says every year she sees two key injuries caused by fireworks.

"Nearly every year we see people who have significant facial burns or that lose fingers as a result of holding onto a firecracker," she said. "Those are not the kind of injuries where we are able to re-attach the fingers, so it results in permanent disability."

To help prevent burns and explosions experts say have a bucket of water, water hose, or a fire extinguisher nearby.

And if fireworks don’t work on the first try, do not relight.

"All fireworks should be handled by a responsible sober adult who knows the instructions and how to use them," Hope said.

In fact, as some people purchase fireworks for the holiday some stores say it’s not just about selling the product it’s also about product safety.

"We walk all of our customers to this area, this is our safety area here. We show them how to appropriately use everything safely,"

said Delores Gui, co-owner, XL Fireworks.

Medical professionals say if you want to avoid fireworks altogether, there are other options.

"Glow sticks, noise makers, red white, and blue silly string fights," Hope said.

If you do get an injury, go seek medical help immediately at the nearest emergency center.

"Throughout the Corewell System, we have multiple hospitals and freestanding emergency departments and a Level 1 Trauma Center," Hope said.



