Doctor: Many prostate cancer screenings involve only a blood test

When it comes to detecting prostate cancer, it can be a little confusing. Like what does the screening involve and who should get screened, and when?

"It's not a death sentence, it's a life sentence," said Dr. Michael Lutz. "It's important to get screened and know if you're at risk."

Big picture view:

Lutz, the president of the Michigan Men's Health Foundation, says there is plenty of living to do after a prostate cancer diagnosis. You have to catch it early.

Who's at greatest risk?

"We know there are certain men at risk," he said, "Family history, African American, firefighter, fighter pilot - these are going to increase risk."

Screening for prostate cancer involves a blood test, the PSA and now Dr. Lutz says the slightly uncomfortable part of the exam, might not be needed.

"A lot of men don't want to get screened because of the digital rectal exam rather get a rectal exam - they would rather get bit by cobra," Lutz said. "Get the PSA blood test first. If its low you don't need rectal exam."

For those at higher risk, screening can start at 40. Those with average risk it's recommended men start screenings at 50.

But the recommendations get murky when it comes to men over the age of 70. Lutz says be your own advocate and ask for the screening no matter your age.

"Don't let your chronological age be your determining factor," he said.

This weekend, on Father's Day - the Run for the Ribbon is happening at the Detroit Zoo. Everyone is welcome to celebrate survival of prostate cancer.

Get more info by tapping HERE.



Then in September - get ready for the annual Men's Health Event at Ford Field. Some of the money raised at run for the ribbon will fund the Men's Health Event at Ford Field.

That's an incredible event that offers life-changing screenings.