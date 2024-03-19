article

Laurel was found abandoned outside a Metro Detroit shelter last year. Nearly 300 days later, she still doesn't have a home.

A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue in Clinton Township said the dog has been taken out on hikes and other adventures to get her out of the shelter. Laurel is a high-energy dog, and the rescue says the shelter is no place for her, especially for so long.

According to the rescue, Laurel hardly wants to play as she remains stuck in the shelter. She has met several families, but still hasn't found the right match.

Laurel can get along with large and medium dogs, preferably ones that are submissive, the rescue said. She doesn't like cats or small dogs. Her ideal home will have a fenced yard.

She is described as affectionate, sweet, gentle, and playful. She is also a quick learner when it comes to tricks and commands.

Laurel's adoption fee has been sponsored by a donor, and her adopter will receive training sessions to make her transition into a new home easier.

Learn more about Laurel here and apply to adopt her here.