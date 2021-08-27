Doggy Dip: Take your pup for a swim at Ypsilanti's Rolling Hills Water Park

article

Take your four-legged best friend to the waterpark next month!

The Doggy Dip returns Sept. 11 at Rolling Hills Water Park in Ypsilanti.

After the water park closes for the season, the pools are opened for dogs to make a splash.

The event is broken up into sessions for dogs that weigh less than 60 pounds and dogs heavier than 60 pounds.

Tickets are $5 per dog. There is a limit of two dogs per person. Get tickets here.