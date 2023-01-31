Dogs must be brought indoors when winter weather sets in, says pet advocate

When is it too cold to leave your dog outside in the snow and frigid air?

"According to state law what’s behind me, an igloo in zero degrees with some straw is sufficient, but we’ve always questioned along with some animal control officers, is that really sufficient?" said Kristina Rinaldi.

Rinaldi is the executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue, and she admits this time of the year can be challenging.

"We took in a lot of really hard cases last week, dogs really need to be inside," she said. "It’s that time of year to bring your dog inside."

Dog rescue organizations have found that an igloo and some straw is often not enough to keep a dog safe.

"We have showed up where there is an igloo or doghouse and the the dog is frozen to death," Rinaldi said.

And many dogs are also injured.

"I bring in dogs every year with severe frostbite who need to go to emergency room," she said.

As temperatures continue to drop, dog owners should make room for their pet to be brought inside the home - and if you need help with supplies like a crate - help is available.

"There’s a lot of rescue organizations like Detroit Dog Rescue, like Dog Aid that can help supply those things," she said.

Rinaldi said she would like to see legislature forcing dog owners to bring their pet inside their home.

"That is a question for the state of Michigan," she said. "Animal control officers can only enforce the laws that we put into place, but there needs to be a broader conversation."

To learn more about what Detroit Dog Rescue does, you can donate or gather information to adopt with THIS LINK.



