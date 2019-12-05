Dominic's Christmas Wish: 10-year-old with cerebral palsy, epilepsy wants to collect 1,000 pjs for kids

Dominic's Christmas Wish for the last seven years has been to make the holidays special for children who need it most. Despite having cerebral palsy and epilepsy, it's never been about his troubles -- always how he can pay it forward.



"Basically Santa's workshop," Dominic said.



This 10-year-old has been on a mission since he was 3 years old, saying it's a calling.



"Heaven was calling, to where an angel, it felt like an angel came down and told me this is what you need to do," he said.



That turned into Dominic's Christmas Wish.



"Change the world one kid at a time," he said.



All year long, Dominic, and his grandma Rose, who's raised him since birth, collect pajamas and books for less fortunate kids to have on Christmas morning.



"Even though I can't see them on the dawn of Christmas day I can feel it ... happy for them," he said.



He won't talk about it -- he's too busy thinking of others -- but Dominic has epilepsy and cerebral palsy. He recently had another seizure.



"He can't really go anywhere because most people don't want to take the responsibility of the rescue medication," Rose said.



This family is plagued by financial troubles too, losing their home, leaving them homeless for a while. The tough road is what's giving them this giving spirit.



"I think when you lose almost everything you learn to be grateful for what you have," Rose said.



Dominic has a couple Christmas wishes -- heat in the upstairs of their Eastpointe home and to collect 1,000 pairs of pajamas to donate to shelters this month.



"Kids these days, they say 'I want this, I want that' I'm not like that. I'm ok with everything that I have," he said.



He was selected as the honoree to help Santa light the tree in Fraser, this Saturday, hoping to drum up donations there and at the 22 drop off sites around Metro Detroit.



"As long as he wants to keep changing the world I am going to keep helping him," Rose said.

Click here to donate or get in contact with Dominic's grandma Rose.

The list of current drop box sites for 2019 and tentative pick up dates:

Royal Oak Pediatrics.....Huntington Woods...Friday December 13th

Classic Family Grill......Fraser......Sunday December the 15th

Star Lanes.......Fraser....Saturday December 14th

Advertisement

Disney Elementary School......Fraser....Friday December 13th

Jazzercise......Fraser...Saturday December the 14th

Freers, Freers & Freers..... Attorneys......Fraser.....Friday December 13

Fraser Tree Lighting city hall 12/ 7.......Fraser

Roseville Police Dept.......Roseville....Thursday December the 12th

Eastpointe/Roseville Recreation Department........Roseville....Thursday December the 12th

Jeffery Honda........Roseville

Jeffery KIA......Roseville

Jeffery Nissan......Roseville....Friday December 13th

Fraser/Roseville/Eastpointe Optimist Club......Roseville ...picked up

Five Star Auto......Clinton Township....Friday December the 13th

Ray Weigands Nursery........Macomb....Sunday December the 15th

Scrappy Chic........Livonia....Saturday December the 14th

VFW Hall.......Warren...Wednesday December the 11th

Sippin in the Mitten.......Almont....Monday December the 9th

Andary's Grill & Deli.......Eastpointe....Sunday December the 15th

Gus's Coney Island.....Downtown Mount Clemens.....Saturday December the 14th

Macomb Foot and Ankle....Sterling Heights....Monday December the 16th

