Donald Trump wins Michigan to claim huge battleground victory

For the second time in three elections, former President Donald Trump has won the state of Michigan’s 15 Electoral College votes, the Associated Press has called.

Trump won Michigan over Kamala Harris after months of steady campaigning in the state by both him and Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance.

This is the second time in three presidential races that Trump has won the state. In 2016, he flipped the state red after it had voted Democrat in the previous six presidential elections.

The former President won the state despite not getting an endorsement from the UAW, the largest union in the state of Michigan. Trump was at odds with UAW president Shawn Fain through most of the presidential race.

Trump has proposed an unprecedented series of tariffs on imported goods as a means of boosting manufacturing jobs. To make housing more available, he says deporting illegal immigrants will expand access and make prices cheaper.

Electric vehicles represent one of the most important issues in Michigan, marrying themes of energy, manufacturing, and climate change which are all relevant to the state. The Harris-Biden administration has pushed massive investment into the sector to help float companies like General Motors and Ford transition to battery-powered vehicles.

The race for the presidency is far from over as there are six other battleground states still being contested.

Trump has planned tax proposals that would benefit the wealthy more than the working and middle class. That’s mostly due to his promise to extend his 2017 overhaul while lowering the corporate rate to 15% from the current 21%.

He also would end Inflation Reduction Act levies that are financing energy measures intended to combat climate change. Those ideas aside, Trump has put more emphasis on his plans aimed at working- and middle-class Americans: exempting earned tips, Social Security payments and overtime wages from income taxes.

His proposal on tips, however, could give a back-door tax break to top wage earners by allowing them to reclassify some pay as tip income — a prospect that, at its most extreme, could see hedge-fund managers or top attorneys taking advantage of a provision Trump frames as an aid to restaurant servers, bartenders and other service workers.